Roussel scored and recorded an assist in Vancouver's 4-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

Roussel only has four goals and 17 points in 35 games this season. While his stat line won't blow anybody away, he's already matched his 2017-18 point total, doing so in 38 fewer games. The 29-year-old has been close to a point-a-game player in the month of December, collecting nine points in 12 games this month. Still, his lack of power-play ice time makes him a risky fantasy play most nights.