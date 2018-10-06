Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Expected to return during road trip
Roussel is expected to make his Canucks debut during their six-game road trip, which begins in Carolina on Tuesday.
Roussel skated in practice for the first time Friday, and it looks as if he's well on his way to recovery. He was brought into the organization to make the Canucks a tougher team to play against, and he'll finally be able to do so at some point during their lengthy road trip.
More News
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Cleared to practice•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Starting season on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Will miss Opening Night•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: In doubt for Opening Night•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Skating solo•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Sidelined with concussion•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...