Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Expected to return during road trip

Roussel is expected to make his Canucks debut during their six-game road trip, which begins in Carolina on Tuesday.

Roussel skated in practice for the first time Friday, and it looks as if he's well on his way to recovery. He was brought into the organization to make the Canucks a tougher team to play against, and he'll finally be able to do so at some point during their lengthy road trip.

