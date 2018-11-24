Roussel has been assessed a $5,000 fine for biting Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic in Friday night's contest.

There's obviously no place for biting in the NHL, and the league's safety division decided to impose the maximum fine allowed under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for Roussel, who received 18 PIM -- including a 10-minute game misconduct -- in the 4-0 road loss. This was the winger's first brush with the hockey law since joining the Canucks over the summer.