Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Fined for biting incident
Roussel has been assessed a $5,000 fine for biting Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic in Friday night's contest.
There's obviously no place for biting in the NHL, and the league's safety division decided to impose the maximum fine allowed under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for Roussel, who received 18 PIM -- including a 10-minute game misconduct -- in the 4-0 road loss. This was the winger's first brush with the hockey law since joining the Canucks over the summer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...