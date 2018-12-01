Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Gearing up for return Saturday
Roussel (shoulder) is preparing to play against his former team in the Stars on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Roussel was on the ice for pre-game warmups, indicating that he'll be fit to play against his old employer. He's up to three goals and five assists over 23 games in his typical middle-six role for the Canucks.
