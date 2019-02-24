Roussel (illness) will be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The French winger was able to fight off his symptoms and is slated to skate on the team's third line with Adam Gaudette and Markus Granlund. With 27 points, Roussel is already on pace to set career bests offensively and should hit those marks if he's able to continue skating with skilled linemates.