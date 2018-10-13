Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Getting closer to return

Roussel (concussion) is progressing well, to the point where he was skating on a line with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser in practice.

There's still no official timetable on when Roussel will be back, but skating with two of the Canucks top players is an encouraging sign. It remains to be seen if that's where he's expected to play when healthy, but if he's put on that line, his fantasy value will gain a boost.