Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Hampered by shoulder injury
Roussel is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Roussel was unable to suit up for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights due to what is being described as a "nagging shoulder ailment," but his day-to-day tag suggests he could return as soon as Saturday against the Stars. If Roussel's unable to go, Tim Schaller will likely occupy his spot in the lineup for a second straight game.
