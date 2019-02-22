Roussel assisted on both of the Canucks' goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Roussel has collected a goal and three assists in his last four outings, and eight points in 10 skates in February. With 27 points in 56 games to go with 112 PIM this season, the left wing has provided sneaky fantasy value in deeper formats in his first year with Vancouver.