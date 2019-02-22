Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Has modest three-game point streak
Roussel assisted on both of the Canucks' goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
Roussel has collected a goal and three assists in his last four outings, and eight points in 10 skates in February. With 27 points in 56 games to go with 112 PIM this season, the left wing has provided sneaky fantasy value in deeper formats in his first year with Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...