The Canucks assigned Roussel (knee) to AHL Utica for conditioning purposes.

Roussel is entering the final step to recover from a knee injury he suffered in March. The 30-year-old winger can spend up to 14 days in the minors before returning to the Canucks, but he likely won't last that long if he shows he's back to full speed. Roussel scored nine goals, 31 points and 118 PIM over 65 games last season.