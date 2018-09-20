Canucks' Antoine Roussel: In doubt for Opening Night

Roussel (concussion) could miss Opening Night against the Flames on Oct. 3, per Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver.

If Roussel is unable to dress for the start of the season, Darren Archibald or Tim Schaller could earn their way onto the 23-man roster -- although Roussel's eventual return would bump either player down to the minors.

