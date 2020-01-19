Roussel notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Roussel snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The French winger is up to eight points, 27 shots and 26 hits through 21 appearances. After the All-Star break, Roussel is set to appear in his 500th NHL game when the Canucks host the Blues on Jan. 27.