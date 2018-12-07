Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Multiple points in upset win
Roussel dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 5-3 win over Nashville.
Roussel's battled a shoulder injury recently and hadn't been very effective when on the ice, mustering just two assists over his previous 11 games. The next order of business for the 29-year-old winger will be attempting to snap a goal drought that now sits at 13 games.
