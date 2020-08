Roussel scored a goal and delivered four hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Roussel tallied at 2:09 of the second period, setting off a run of three goals in 5:57 for the Canucks. The French winger has made modest inputs on offense with two goals and two helpers through 10 playoff games. He's added 20 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating despite skating more than 10 minutes in a game just once in the postseason.