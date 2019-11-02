Canucks' Antoine Roussel: No return until December
Roussel (knee) isn't expected to return until late December, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
General manager Jim Benning indicated Roussel may start practicing soon, but it appears the winger will be out for at least another month. Roussel is continuing to make progress in his return from a knee injury suffered in March, but there's a long way to go before he's back in game action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.