Roussel (knee) isn't expected to return until late December, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

General manager Jim Benning indicated Roussel may start practicing soon, but it appears the winger will be out for at least another month. Roussel is continuing to make progress in his return from a knee injury suffered in March, but there's a long way to go before he's back in game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories