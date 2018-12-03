Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Not at practice
Roussel wasn't a member of Monday's practice.
Roussel recently missed a game with a shoulder injury, but there's no word on that being the reason for his absence. He did suit up for the Canucks most recent game, picking up an assist against his former Stars on Saturday.
