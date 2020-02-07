Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Notches late PPG
Roussel scored a power-play goal on three shots Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Roussel rounded out the scoring with 91 seconds remaining, collecting his sixth goal of the year. Oddly enough, it was the first career power-play tally in 505 NHL games for the 30-year-old. Roussel is an experienced bottom-six winger but offers little fantasy appeal with just nine points in 27 games.
