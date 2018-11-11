Canucks' Antoine Roussel: On hot streak
Roussel has six points in the past six games.
Roussel isn't known for his scoring, but that's exactly what he's been doing lately. The feisty winger had just a single point in the eight games prior, so don't expect him to sustain this level of offense. He can still be a valuable contributor in leagues that count PIM, hits, and blocks, as he doesn't shy away from the dirty parts of the game.
