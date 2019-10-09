Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Out until late November
According to general manager Jim Benning, Roussel (knee) has been skating on his own, but he isn't expected to be cleared to return to game action until late November, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Roussel has already missed Vancouver's first two games of the 2019-20 campaign and will likely miss at least 20 more before getting the green light to make his season debut. Once healthy, the 29-year-old Frenchman will slot into a bottom-six role for the Canucks. Roussel has only surpassed the 30-point mark once during his seven-year career, but he has a knack for racking up PIM, making him a decent plug-and-play option in formats that reward the rough stuff.
