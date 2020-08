Roussel had an assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Roussel had the lone helper on Elias Pettersson's game-tying goal at 18:39 of the second period. The 30-year-old Roussel has only seen more than 10 minutes of ice time once in seven games since the playoffs began. Despite that limited usage, the French winger has a goal, two helpers, 18 PIM and 12 hits.