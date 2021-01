Roussel produced a shorthanded assist, nine PIM, five hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Roussel set up Brandon Sutter for a shorthanded tally in the second period. In the final minute of the blowout win, Roussel dropped the mitts with Austin Watson. As usual, the 31-year-old Roussel has been a physical force with 17 hits, 23 PIM, and two helpers in eight appearances this year. He's not likely to be a consistent source of offense, which limits his appeal in fantasy.