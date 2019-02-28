Roussel scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Roussel also did well defensively with a pair of blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in the contest. Roussel is up to 28 points in 59 games, just a point shy of matching his career high. He's made himself a winger of interest in a number of fantasy formats this year.

