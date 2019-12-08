Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Pots two goals against Sabres
Roussel scored two goals on three shots, adding four hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.
The veteran winger missed the first 28 games of the season due to offseason knee surgery, but he's made up for the lost time in a big way. Roussel now has three goals in two games since making his season debut while also rounding out his stat line with seven shots, six hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 30-year-old has never scored more than 14 goals in a full season, however, so don't expect him to maintain this pace for long.
