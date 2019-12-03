Roussel (knee) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Senators.

Roussel, who has yet to play in the NHL this year after undergoing offseason knee surgery, recently completed a brief conditioning stint with AHL Utica, during which he notched one helper and four PIM in two games. The 30-year-old winger will occupy a bottom-six role during his season debut with the Canucks, skating with Adam Gaudette and Nikolay Goldobin on the team's third line against Ottawa.