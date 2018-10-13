Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Ready to roll
Roussel (concussion) will make his season debut Saturday against the Panthers, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Roussel is expected to step into a prominent role Saturday, skating with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser on the Canucks' top line. The 28-year-old winger totaled five goals and 17 points in 73 games with the Stars last campaign.
