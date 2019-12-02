Play

Roussel (knee) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Utica but will not suit up for Sunday's game against Edmonton.

Roussel is still looking to make his NHL season debut after a serious knee injury in March. It looks like that debut should come sometime this week and possibly as early as Tuesday against Ottawa. The 5-foot-11 winger scored a career-high 31 points in 65 games last season.

