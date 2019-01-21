Roussel scored the game-winning goal over the Red Wings on Sunday.

It was just Roussel's fifth goal of the campaign, bringing him up to 19 points in 45 games. He's already surpassed last year's 17 point total, which he did in 73 games. He's having a nice bounce back season, and provides great category coverage with 38 blocks, 60 hits, and 98 PIM.