Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Scores in season debut
Roussel (knee) potted a goal on four shots, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Roussel scored just 1:50 into the game. He had spent the first two months of the season recovering from knee surgery, but the physical winger made a near-instant impact. Roussel produced 31 points, 118 PIM and 87 hits in a career year in 2018-19. He'll likely be limited to third-line minutes this season, but he can provide depth scoring in such a role.
