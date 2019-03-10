Roussel dished an assist and a hit in a 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Roussel was listed on the first line with Bo Horvat and the returning Jake Virtanen (ribs) for the contest, although he only skated 14:30. It's certainly a worthy promotion for the pesky winger, who set his career high at 30 points with the helper. He has 118 PIM and 87 hits in 64 appearances during his first season with the Canucks.