Roussel (knee) practiced in a normal jersey Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Roussel skated as an extra in practice, and there's no indication that his late-December recovery target has been pushed up. At the very least, it means that Roussel is on track to return before the calendar flips to 2020. The 29-year-old will be a welcomed addition when he's ready, as Roussel posted 31 points over 65 games last year.