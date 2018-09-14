Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Sidelined with concussion

Roussel (concussion) will be held out of training camp activity

The injury was suffered during an informal scrimmage and Roussel has been placed in the league's concussion protocol. This offseason, the 28-year-old left-winger signed a four-year, $12 million contract with Vancouver, thought to fill a bottom-six role with the Canucks. He will now focus on getting healthy in time for Opening Night.

