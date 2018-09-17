Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Skating solo
Roussel (concussion) skated on his own prior to Monday's training camp session, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Given the uncertainty with returning from concussions, it's unclear if Roussel will be available to play in any preseason contests -- or even Opening Night against the Flames on Oct. 3. If the veteran is sidelined long term, it could open the door for Darren Archibald to secure a spot in the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Sidelined with concussion•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Ties up contract with Canucks•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Closing in on deal with Vancouver•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Notches 17 points in 2017-18•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Returning Sunday•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...