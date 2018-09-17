Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Skating solo

Roussel (concussion) skated on his own prior to Monday's training camp session, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Given the uncertainty with returning from concussions, it's unclear if Roussel will be available to play in any preseason contests -- or even Opening Night against the Flames on Oct. 3. If the veteran is sidelined long term, it could open the door for Darren Archibald to secure a spot in the 23-man roster.