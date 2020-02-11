Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Snags helper
Roussel notched an assist and 14 PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Roussel set up Jordie Benn's first-period tally. Then, in the third period, the winger mixed things up in a scrum with Yannick Weber and Jarred Tinordi. The French forward is up to 10 points, 39 PIM, 35 shots and 32 hits in 29 contests this season.
