Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Starting season on IR
Roussel (knee) is expected to start the year on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Roussel suffered a knee injury in mid-March and it appears his problem will continue to linger into the new season. Despite playing in 65 games last year, the winger still managed to set a new career high in points (31) while primarily filling a bottom-six role. Once healthy, the French international should be capable of hitting the 25-point mark, as he has done five times in his career.
