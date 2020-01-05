Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Strikes quickly
Roussel scored a goal on two shots, served three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Roussel scored at 1:46 of the first period, snapping a four-game point drought. The 30-year-old winger has seven points, 21 shots on goal, 22 hits and 17 PIM through 14 games this year. He's never had a season above his current 0.5 points-per-game mark -- expect the Frenchman to slow down on offense a bit.
