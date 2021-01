Roussel had an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Roussel set up Adam Gaudette with a cross-ice feed in the third period for the Canucks' third goal of the game. That duo will likely spend a lot of the season together on the Canucks' third line. Roussel was limited to a career-low 13 points in 41 games last year, but the French winger starts 2020-21 in good health. He's just a year removed from a 31-point campaign and could push for 25 points this season.