Roussel racked up 18 penalty minutes in Friday's 4-0 road loss to the Sharks. He was whistled for elbowing, delay of game, cross-checking and roughing, plus he had a game misconduct in the final minute.

If you were watching this game, you may have noticed that Roussel bit Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic on the hand. If not, here is the video, courtesy of Brodie Brazil from NBC Sports California. Not surprisingly, there is speculation that the NHL's Department of Player Safety will take a look at the incident to see if supplemental discipline is warranted for Roussel.