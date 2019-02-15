Roussel picked up an assist in Thursday's shootout win over the Kings.

Roussel has six points in his past 10 contests, a scoring rate much higher than we're used to seeing. He has 24 points through 54 games this season, and is in line to crack the 30-point mark for the first time in his career. That's not his main contribution though, as he leads the NHL with 112 PIM.

