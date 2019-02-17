Roussel scored a goal on a game-high six shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Roussel made the most of a breakout pass from defenseman Alex Biega to quickly tie the game after Timo Meier's power-play goal gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead in the first period. Roussel has 25 points in 55 games, as well as 70 shots. He is seeing an increased role with Sven Baertschi and Jake Virtanen out, and with three points in his last five games, the winger is making the most of it.