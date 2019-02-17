Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Tallies breakaway goal
Roussel scored a goal on a game-high six shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Roussel made the most of a breakout pass from defenseman Alex Biega to quickly tie the game after Timo Meier's power-play goal gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead in the first period. Roussel has 25 points in 55 games, as well as 70 shots. He is seeing an increased role with Sven Baertschi and Jake Virtanen out, and with three points in his last five games, the winger is making the most of it.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...