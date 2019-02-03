Roussel scored a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Known for his prowess in the PIM category, Roussel posted his first multi-point game since Dec. 27. He has two goals and three points in the last three contests. Roussel has already passed his goals and points marks from last season, and he is on pace to set a new career high in the points category. He has six goals and 21 points in 47 games this season.