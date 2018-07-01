Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Ties up contract with Canucks

Roussel signed a four-year, $12 million contract with Vancouver on Sunday, TSN reports.

Following up four straight seasons with over 12 goals and 25 points, Roussel's stat line fell off with just five goals and 17 points in 2017-18. The 28-year-old figures to be a bottom-six forward and extend his five season streak of over 110 PIM.

