Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Two points in win
Roussel tallied a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.
The two-point effort snapped an eight-game point drought for Roussel. He's racked up 13 points, 54 shots, 43 hits and 43 PIM in 39 contests this year. The French winger isn't likely to generate much offense, and his physicality is also below his usual standard in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.