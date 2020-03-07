Roussel tallied a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

The two-point effort snapped an eight-game point drought for Roussel. He's racked up 13 points, 54 shots, 43 hits and 43 PIM in 39 contests this year. The French winger isn't likely to generate much offense, and his physicality is also below his usual standard in 2019-20.