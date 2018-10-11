Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Unavailable Thursday

Roussel will not be in action against the Lightning on Thursday, but "is getting closer," according to coach Travis Green.

Green went on to explain that the team planned to "push him today and see how he responds," so barring any setbacks, Roussel could be ready in time to face the Panthers on Saturday. Once given the green light to return, Roussel will likely bounce Tyler Motte from the lineup.

