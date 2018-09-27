Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Will Miss Opening Game

Roussel (concussion) will not play Opening Night against the Flames on Oct. 3, per Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province.

There was doubt that Roussel would play in the opener, and now that has been confirmed. The newest Canuck will need to postpone his debut for the time being. His absence leaves a hole that some of the younger players will look to take advantage of.

