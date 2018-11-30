Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Will miss Thursday's game
Roussel (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game against Vegas.
Reportedly slowed by an upper-body injury, Roussel was a late scratch ahead of Thursday night's game. The 29-year-old will be re-evaluated Friday and could still play Saturday against the Stars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...