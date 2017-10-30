Rodin was recalled from the minors Monday.

Rodin was limited to a combined six games split between the AHL and NHL last season due to a knee injury. Now back to 100 percent, the winger notched a pair of helpers in three outings for the Comets to start the 2017-18 campaign. The 26-year-old is likely just up with Vancouver to provide some emergency depth and doesn't figure to suit up versus Dallas on Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories