Rodin was recalled from the minors Monday.

Rodin was limited to a combined six games split between the AHL and NHL last season due to a knee injury. Now back to 100 percent, the winger notched a pair of helpers in three outings for the Comets to start the 2017-18 campaign. The 26-year-old is likely just up with Vancouver to provide some emergency depth and doesn't figure to suit up versus Dallas on Monday.