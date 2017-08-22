Rodin could watch regular-season games from the bench until his knee is 100 percent, the Vancouver Courier reports.

The 26-year-old flanker is coming off knee surgery, but the Canucks still have plans for Rodin in the upcoming season, as he inked a one-year, one-way extension June 30. Selected in the second round (53th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, the Swede compiled 112 points in 134 games for Brynas IF Gavle in his home country between 2013-16, though he's only appeared in three NHL contests to date. We're talking about a prolific scoring talent, albeit one who'll be difficult to trust in fantasy until he can prove that he's fully recovered from surgery and ready to play substantially at the highest level.