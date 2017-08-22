Canucks' Anton Rodin: Likely to be eased into action
Rodin could watch regular-season games from the bench until his knee is 100 percent, the Vancouver Courier reports.
The 26-year-old flanker is coming off knee surgery, but the Canucks still have plans for Rodin in the upcoming season, as he inked a one-year, one-way extension June 30. Selected in the second round (53th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, the Swede compiled 112 points in 134 games for Brynas IF Gavle in his home country between 2013-16, though he's only appeared in three NHL contests to date. We're talking about a prolific scoring talent, albeit one who'll be difficult to trust in fantasy until he can prove that he's fully recovered from surgery and ready to play substantially at the highest level.
More News
-
Canucks' Anton Rodin: Signs one-year deal with Canucks•
-
Canucks' Anton Rodin: Undergoes successful knee surgery Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anton Rodin: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Anton Rodin: Out indefinitely with aggravated knee injury•
-
Canucks' Anton Rodin: Set for NHL debut Friday•
-
Canucks' Anton Rodin: Recalled from conditioning stint•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...