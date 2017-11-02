Rodin was demoted to AHL Utica on Thursday.

Rodin failed to crack the game-day lineup during this latest call-up and will now head back to the minors -- although it could be a temporary salary cap related move given the Canucks are not back in action until Saturday. Conversely, the move could also indicate one of Vancouver's injured players -- most likely Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) -- is ready to come off injured reserve.