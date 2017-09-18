Canucks' Anton Rodin: Struggles in preseason debut
Rodin (knee) participated in Sunday's 9-4 exhibition home loss to the Golden Knights, finishing with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a giveaway over 12:06 of ice time.
While the performance left a lot to be desired, it's great that Rodin was able to play in the first place. He underwent offseason knee surgery and a report last month suggested that he could be held out of regular-season games until he's 100 percent. The Swede has plenty of scoring potential, but given that he's only drawn into three games with the Canucks since they took him in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2009 draft, fantasy owners probably don't know what they're missing.
