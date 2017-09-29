Canucks' Anton Rodin: Waived by Vancouver
The Canucks placed Rodin on waivers Friday.
Rodin hasn't made a meaningful impact at the NHL level since he was selected by the Canucks in the second round of the 2009 draft, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. If he goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL Utica, where he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.
