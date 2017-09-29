Canucks' Anton Rodin: Will hit waiver wire
Rodin was designated for waivers Friday for the purpose of reassignment.
Rodin logged just six games last season split between the NHL and AHL in which he tallied a pair of helpers. With his knee back to 100 percent, the winger will no doubt be disappointed to be heading back to AHL Utica, but should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the year.
